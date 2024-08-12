Natasa Stankovic likes posts on cheating, emotional abuse after separation from Hardik Pandya

Actor-model Natasa Stankovic has been spending quality time with her son Agastya in Serbia following her split from cricketer Hardik Pandya. Since announcing their separation, the former couple has been in the spotlight for their every move and Natasa’s recent social media activity caught Reddit’s fancy. (Also Read: Natasa Stankovic's sultry green ‘revenge dress' post split from Hardik Pandya is pure fashion goals) Natasa Stankovic was married to cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic likes posts on cheating

A Reddit user pointed out that Natasa liked several reels on the topics of cheating and emotional abuse. They also shared screenshots of the reels she liked, with some talking about red flags while others talk about victim mentality.

One reel’s caption reads, “you will never feel like you’re enough with this type of guy because they aren’t ready to be mature yet. They will entertain other girls, but it’s not because you aren’t enough.” Another reel lists out the ‘qualities of a cheater’, adding, “Discovering that someone you trusted has betrayed your trust can be heartbreaking. To help you recognize potential warning signs, here are some qualities and behaviors often associated with cheaters. Keep your eyes open!”

Screengrabs of the reels Natasa Stankovic liked.

This post only added to speculation about why the couple split, despite them not giving a reason for their separation. Some people also pointed out that Natasa was trolled on social media mercilessly since rumours of their separation began. One wrote, “Cuz they like hardik and they love to blame the woman. They are even calling her a gold digger, even though she is already rich.” Another wrote, “Someone once said, people in our country love to blame women!”

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya’s divorce

Natasa and Hardik got married in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya in 2021. In July 2024 they both announced their separation with a joint statement after months of speculation about it. They emphasised that they will co-parent their son, without going into details.

They wrote on July 18, “After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for happiness.”