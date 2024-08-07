Natasa Stankovic enjoys quality time with son Agastya in Serbia. Watch

Natasa Stankovic is currently in Serbia with her son Agastya, after announcing her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya. She decided to leave for Serbia amid the social media negativity while she announced her split. In a new Instagram post, the dancer-model was seen feeding ducks and having a peaceful day out in the sun. (Also read: Natasa Stankovic celebrates birthday of son Agastya amid separation from Hardik Pandya: ‘I will always be by your side…’) Natasa Stankovic shared a new post which also featured her son Agastya.

Natasa's latest Instagram post

Natasa took to her Instagram on Wednesday morning to share snapshots from a tranquil day out with son Agastya. She looked radiant in a bright red dress, and posted a selfie, in which she covered her forehead. A small video was also in the carousel, where she was seen feeding ducks along with Agastya. Both mother and son smiled, as they bonded over the cute activity. Natasa simply put strawberry emoticon in the caption.

More details

Last week, Natasa celebrated Agastya's 4th birthday with threw a Hot Wheels-themed bash and shared pictures on Instagram. In one of the pictures, she wore a pink cheques top and posed with her son, who was dressed in a white Hot Wheels t-shirt. They posed in front of a Hot Wheels-themed cake. Agastya was seen holding the racing flag in another, while his Serbian friends sang happy birthday for him as he cut the customised cake.

In another post, she shared a bunch of pictures with Agastya and wrote in the caption: "My buba (red heart emoticon) You brought peace, love and joy into my life. My beautiful boy. You are such a blessing, so sweet and kind… always stay this way.. I won’t let this world change your kind soul. I will always be by your side… hand in hand. I love you, Mama."

Last month, Natasa confirmed her separation from star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Hardik said that he and Natasa have "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years.