National Commission for Women gives final chance to Nora Fatehi to appear in person over Sarke Chunar Teri song row

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke controversy: In March, a massive row erupted over the song, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, from the Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil. The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, was slammed for its suggestive lyrics and choreography. The National Commission for Women went on to send summons to actors Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and others following the controversy over obscenity and vulgarity in the song. Nora Fatehi in a still from the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.

What the NCW said As per the latest update on news agency PTI, The National Commission for Women (NCW) gave Nora Fatehi a final opportunity to appear before it in person in connection with the song Sarke Chunar Teri and fixed April 27 as the next date of hearing.

The commission, which took suo motu cognisance of the song over its allegedly objectionable lyrics, held a hearing in the matter on April 6. Fatehi's counsel appeared before the commission during the hearing. However, the panel did not accept the representation through her lawyer and directed the actor to appear before it. "A final opportunity has been granted to Nora Fatehi to appear in person before the commission on April 27, 2026," the NCW said. The hearing was chaired by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

During the proceedings, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, director Prem and representatives of KVN Productions -- Gautam K M and Suprith -- appeared before the commission. Rahatkar expressed concern over the lyrics of the song and said they were against the dignity of women and rejected the contention of those summoned that they were unaware of the meaning of the lyrics.

The NCW said the persons present submitted a written apology and acknowledged that the song had a negative impact on society. They also told the panel that they would work for women's empowerment over the next three months and submit a report to the commission.

About the song and the controversy Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is part of the pan-India Kannada film, KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. It is picturised on Nora Fatehi, with actor Sanjay Dutt also appearing. The song's opening verse is a double entendre describing sex in rather graphic detail. As the first stanza progresses, it is revealed that the description is for a drink and bottle (most likely alcohol) and not genitalia, as the previous verses had suggested. The song's choreography has also been criticised for being too suggestive and objectifying the dancer.

(via inputs from PTI)