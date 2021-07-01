Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / National Doctors’ Day | Amyra Dastur: My dad is an absolute hero in my eyes
bollywood

National Doctors’ Day | Amyra Dastur: My dad is an absolute hero in my eyes

Actor Amyra Dastur’s father, who is a former surgeon, served as the medical director of a Mumbai hospital and battled the Covid situation from the front.
By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Amyra Dastur with her father, Dr Rohinton Dastur.

Actor Amyra Dastur has a special reason to commemorate National Doctor’s Day, for her father, Dr. Rohinton Dastur has had an exemplary role to play in the country’s battle against Covid-19.

A former surgeon, Amyra’s father served as the medical director of a Mumbai hospital and battled the Covid-19 situation from the front.

“My father was a surgeon and he decided to give up surgery at the age of 60 and become the medical director at a hospital in Mumbai. He was going to the hospital regularly during the pandemic, as he was responsible for restructuring the whole functioning of the hospital like getting the Covid ward and non-Covid ward separated,” Amyra tells us.

The 28-year-old is extremely proud of her father, who at the age of 67, didn’t let anything stop him from doing his duty and venturing out every single day without any fear.

“My dad is an absolute hero in my eyes. In the beginning, when nobody knew what it was, my mother was very stressed about dad going to the hospital every single day. Even I asked him why he was going out, especially because of his age I was worried and he was more susceptible to the virus. But I remember he told me, ‘If I don’t go, how can I ask my staff and other doctors to come to the hospital?’ He led from the front,” she adds proudly.

There were moments when her father, too, was scared initially because no one knew the severity of the situation or the intensity of the virus.

“But despite that fear of the unknown, he said that he needed to make sure that he takes care of patients every day and do his job. For that, I really admire him a lot. A lot of us got the luxury to stay at home,” says The Rajma Chawal (2018) actor.

Amyra admits that she and her mother have had their moments of panic. “Even if he had a slight cough, my mum and I would freak out. I know a lot of doctors who’ve lost their lives. We’re just grateful that dad is fine,” she says.

Now, after the second wave and the imminent third wave, the actor hopes that the lessons are learnt and the medical fraternity is taken care of. “Now they’re getting what they need, but it’s coming at the cost of their lives. I wish we empower our medical infrastructure more and do more for the fraternity,” she concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s adorable dance with grandfather will surely melt your heart. Watch

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP