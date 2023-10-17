National Film Awards 2023: When and where to watch the ceremony

The National Film Awards 2023 will be held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday. Several winners like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun, along with their family members and friends, have flown to Delhi for the award ceremony. The awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu. Here is when and where you can watch the ceremony. Also read: Alia Bhatt glows in white as she leaves with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar for National Film Awards in Delhi. Watch Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun are in Delhi to attend the National Film Awards.

When and where to watch

The National Film Awards will have the live telecast on DD National 1:30 pm onwards on Tuesday. For those away from their television sets, the ceremony will be streamed live on DD National's YouTube channel. Click here to watch 1:30 pm onwards on Tuesday.

The X handle of Doordarshan National shared the announcement with a poster. It was shared by the caption: “#Celebrate talent and excellence at the 69th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Join us live on #DDNational, Tuesday, October 17th, at 1:30 PM.”

Confirmed guests at the event

Kriti Sanon, who will receive the Best Actress award for her film Mimi, had reached Delhi on Monday. Allu Arjun, who has won in the Best Actor category for his Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise, was also spotted in Delhi with wife Sneha Reddy. He is the first Telugu actor to bag the Best Actor award in the history of National Film Awards.

Tuesday morning, Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport as they left for Delhi. Like Kriti Sanon, Alia has also won the Best Actress award, for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Karan Johar, who is the producer of Shershaah, was also seen. He is accompanied by Apoorva Mehta, Dharma Productions CEO, for the event. Their production Shershaah, starring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, has won the Special Jury Award.

Among others expected to attend the awards are Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi has won in multiple categories, and R Madhavan, whose directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has won the Best Feature Film. Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files also won in a few categories.

