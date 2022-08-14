National flag flies at Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan's homes ahead of 75th Independence Day.

Bollywood celebrities are all set to celebrate India’s 75th Independence day with pride. After PM Narendra Modi launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, actors hoisted the tricolour at their respective homes, ahead of the big day. Many of them have also changed their display pictures on social media platforms. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri pose with Aryan and AbRam as they hoist tricolour at home)

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan treated fans to a glimpse of his residence Mannat in Mumbai as he hoisted the National flag with his family. He marked the celebration alongside Gauri Khan and their sons, AbRam and Aryan Khan. “Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly,” the actor wrote alongside a video from his home. Ranbir Kapoor's house Vastu is all decked up for the Independence Day.

On the other hand, Salman Khan’s residence Galaxy Apartment also added a touch of patriotism with the tricolour. Salim Khan was also spotted holding an Indian flag in new pictures shared by a paparazzo account. A huge tricolour is also spotted hoisted outside Alia Bhatt’s parental house.

Kartik Aaryan who visited the Indian Navy officers ahead of Independence day, was spotted hoisting the tricolour at his house. On seeing the media outside his apartment, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor greeted them with a Namaste. Anil Kapoor too joined the league and got his house ready with tricoloured lights. A flag was also hoisted outside the premises.

Aamir Khan, too, displayed the National flag at his Mumbai residence and joined the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign which encourages people to bring the Tiranga home to mark the occasion. On Friday evening, Aamir was spotted in his balcony with daughter Ira Khan. A tricolour was placed near the railing.

Many other celebrities such as Vivek Agnihotri, Mohanlal, R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh took an active part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

