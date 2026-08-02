Nauheed Cyrusi reveals she suffered two miscarriages, opens up on decision to not have kids: 'Our purpose is different'

Actor and social media influencer Nauheed Cyrusi recently opened up about experiencing two miscarriages and how the heartbreaking losses prompted her and her husband to reassess their purpose in life. She revealed that after the difficult journey, the couple decided to dedicate themselves to animal welfare instead.

'Adopted a dog after facing first miscarriage'

Nauheed Cyrusi spoke about suffering two miscarriages.

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Nauheed recently shared a video of herself and spoke candidly about her journey. She said, "We got married in 2017, and in 2018, we got pregnant with our first baby. Unfortunately, that ended up in a miscarriage in the third month. The doctor told me to go out and tell my family. We went in for our last checkup, and unfortunately, there wasn’t any heartbeat, and we ended up adopting Jojo. He is our almost-blind, almost-deaf Cocker. We adopted him from the SPCA."

'This world is not the same world that we grew up in'

She added, “In the middle of Covid, we got pregnant with a second baby. It also ended in a miscarriage. By now, we have started to think about our purpose in life, and that it has to be something more than just getting babies into this world, and please tell me you have noticed that this world is just not the same world that we grew up in.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing that she and her husband ultimately decided to care for animals rather than continue focusing on having children of their own, Nauheed also revealed that she never wanted to pursue IVF. She said, “Our purpose probably is taking care of the furries who need us, and so we have been doing a lot for animals without anyone really knowing. Important thing that I forgot to mention is that I did not want to do any form of IVF. Because I felt like if a baby is meant to be ours, then it will be ours, and I do not want to go down that road. I am well into my 40s, and I am in a different zone. Hope this clears the air.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing that she and her husband ultimately decided to care for animals rather than continue focusing on having children of their own, Nauheed also revealed that she never wanted to pursue IVF. She said, “Our purpose probably is taking care of the furries who need us, and so we have been doing a lot for animals without anyone really knowing. Important thing that I forgot to mention is that I did not want to do any form of IVF. Because I felt like if a baby is meant to be ours, then it will be ours, and I do not want to go down that road. I am well into my 40s, and I am in a different zone. Hope this clears the air.” {{/usCountry}}

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'A lot of women are pressured into having kids'

In the caption accompanying the video, Nauheed reflected on the societal pressure many couples face to have children. She wrote in the caption, “Now that my women-to-men ratio is finally great, I thought I'd tell you why...I don't owe anyone this explanation, but there are a LOT of women like me who must feel sooo pressured into having kids when there could be soo much more you can do with your life.”

Internet reacts

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Many social media users came out in support of Nauheed and praised her for sharing her story. One comment read, "Thank you for being open about your journey and the purpose you found, the world needs to hear such stories too." Another comment read, "More power and love to you. ❤️" One more comment read, "I just wish I lived in a more evolved country where this way of thinking was accepted."

About Nauheed Cyrusi

Nauheed Cyrusi made her acting debut in 2003 with Padam Kumar's Supari, starring Uday Chopra. She later appeared in Vikram Bhatt's Inteha opposite Ashmit Patel and went on to feature in films such as Anwar, Bhoothnath, Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee, and several others. She also appeared in the popular television show Hip Hip Hurray. In recent years, Nauheed has taken up smaller roles and was most recently seen in Jab Khuli Kitaab, starring Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia.