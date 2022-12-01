Navya Nanda feasts on street food during Bhopal trip, gets a haircut, walks through crowded lanes. See pics

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, has given her fans a glimpse inside her recent Bhopal trip. Taking to Instagram, Navya posted photos, in which she roamed the streets of the city, gorged on street food, and clicked photos of several shops. For her outing, Navya wore a white T-shirt, off-white pants, and a black cardigan. She also carried a small bag with her. (Also Read | Navya Nanda recalls friends in UK would fight with their mothers: I would never even dare to speak to my mom like that)

In the first photo, Navya smiled as she posed for the camera with a few shops behind her. In the next picture, she gave a view of the crowded market. Navya feasted on chaat (a kind of street food) as she sat on a stool outside the eatery in the third picture.

In the next photo, Navya got her hair cut as she sat on a chair on a terrace. Navya made a face as she sat with a black cloth wrapped around her and clicked the mirror selfie. Navya also showed her fans how a woman worked at her eatery. She smiled and had a spoonful of another snack in the next photo. The last photo featured several boiled vegetables kept on a plate seemingly at a dinner table. Navya captioned the post in Hindi and wrote, "Bhopal (red heart emoji)."

Reacting to the post, her mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Navya!!!" Actor Ananya Panday dropped a red heart emoji. Fans also showered her with love. A person wrote, "Navya, you are a very nice kid so well brought up and got your heart at the right place. An absolute sweetheart." Another fan said, "Love how real she looks and stays and is always doing something intelligent!"

Navya recently held her podcast, What The Hell Navya, along with grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mom Shweta. The trio spoke about issues women face in society. They also got candid in their conversations. Navya is the daughter of Shweta and her husband-businessman Nikhil Nanda. She also has a brother Agastya Nanda.

