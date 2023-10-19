Navya Nanda shares old video of brother Agastya Nanda playing guitar: Been rockin’ and rollin’ for a while

The first song, Sunoh, from the upcoming film The Archies, released on Thursday. It features Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor among others. Now, Agastya's sister Navya Nanda has taken a trip down memory lane and given a glimpse of a much younger Agastya playing with his toy guitar. (Also Read | The Archies song Sunoh gives glimpse inside lives of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's characters. Watch)

Agastya as a kid playing guitar

Agastya Nanda in an old video.

The edited video features the young Agastya playing the instrument as well as the actor in the upcoming film. Wearing a white and blue T-shirt and shorts, the young Agastya looked excited as he pretended to strum the guitar. He also jumped inside his house as someone recorded the video.

Navya dedicates post to Agastya

Sharing the clip, Navya also added Sunoh as the background song. She captioned the post, "Been Rockin’ and Rollin’ for a while Archie (heart suit and musical note emojis) #Sunoh @thearchiesonnetflix @netflix_in." Reacting to the post, The Archies director Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Meant to be.”

Celebs react to Agastya's video

Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan commented, "Ahahahahahaha. I remember this, adorable." Agastya's father Nikhil Nanda posted red heart emojis. Nitasha Nanda's comment read, “@navyananda how adorable Navya love it.”

Sonali Bendre said, "Fab!!" Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Omg !!! Too cute." Kunal Kapoor said, "Hahaha! This is too cute." Sikandar Kher posted a star emoji. Vedang Raina commented, "Oh my god! Lil aggy." Yuvraj Menda said, "Stoppppp." A fan wrote, "Literally he’s a rock star Bachchan." "This is really so cute," said another person.

About Agastya and The Archies

Agastya is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He is making his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film The Archies. The first song of the film released on Thursday. The Archies is a coming-of-age musical. It follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton, who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor taking on the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan. Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley. The film will be out on Netflix India on December 7.

