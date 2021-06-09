Navya Naveli Nanda looks 'somewhat professional' in new pics, fans call her 'absolute girlboss'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared new photos on Instagram, showing off her sweater and 'professional' new look. She is seen posing with her friend, Aara Health co-founder Pragya Saboo in the photos.

Navya is seen in a white shirt, blue jeans and a bright blue sweater in the photos. She is also wearing a hand-shaped pendant. Pragya is seen in a multicoloured sweater. Sharing the photos, Navya wrote, "Us looking somewhat professional..One half of team @aarahealth !!"

Pragya replied to her post, writing, "I miss you." Navya's followers also showered her with compliments. "Ok we have to stan bc y’all are absolute GIRLBOSSES!!," wrote one. "Pretty and intellectual girls," said another in a reply.

Navya started her organisation Aara Health with three other women. She recently shared pictures of their first 'Period Positive Home' in Gadchiroli. When a troll tried to bring her down, asking why she was not present at the organisation, she replied, "I’m sure you’re aware we’re in the middle of a pandemic?"

About her Period Positive Home, Navya wrote, "Our first Period Positive Home was inaugurated today in Gadchiroli Seeing this project come to life has been so fulfilling. We are excited to build 6 more homes such as these, very soon so we can continue to fight against the age old custom of banishment to huts during menstruation. Thank you for ensuring women everywhere can have a safe and happy period. 'Menstruation is the only blood not born from violence, yet it’s the one that disgusts you the most'."

She is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda and had recently revealed that she will be joining her father in their family business, Escorts. "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda," she had told Vogue in an interview.