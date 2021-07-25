Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Navya Naveli Nanda makes Amitabh Bachchan 'proud', Suhana Khan calls her 'amazing'
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda makes Amitabh Bachchan 'proud', Suhana Khan calls her 'amazing'

Navya Naveli Nanda, along with the co-founders of Aara Health, featured on the cover of HT Brunch and has received love for the same from family members Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda and friends including Suhana Khan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 09:47 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Suhana Khan showered Navya Naveli Nanda with love.

Navya Naveli Nanda has made her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, uncle Abhishek Bachchan, friend Suhana Khan and many others proud with her recent interview. The 23-year-old along with the co-founders of Aara Health, Mallika Sahney, Ahilya Mehta, and Pragya Saboo, have appeared on the cover of the Hindustan Times' Sunday feature, HT Brunch, and spoken about women’s health.

Sharing the magazine cover on Instagram, Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "Let’s talk about Women’s Health indeed. Let’s make these conversations easier & the solutions more accessible. Let’s keep talking about it till we dismantle the stigma associated with it. Let’s keep working towards changing the landscape of women’s healthcare because we are only just getting started! Thank you @htbrunch for sharing our story."

The post received love from many, including Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor said, "So proud of you Navya .. love you." Her uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a post featuring the cover on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Well done," tagging Navya and Aara Health's Instagram accounts. Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan commented, "Bravo Aara."

https://www.hindustantimes.com/topic/suhana-khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, called the feature amazing and shared heart-eyed emoji, whereas Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, dropped a string of heart emojis. Sonali Bendre wrote, "So proud of you," followed by a few claps and heart emojis.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor caught on camera by stylist as she does a goofy dance: ‘What is even happening’

Navya and her friends started Aara Health, an online platform, aiming to address women’s health issues. In their chat with HT Brunch, the group of women opened up about the first time they encountered the stigma surrounding women's health.

Navya said that the first time she realised it was when she and Shweta were visiting a gynecologist. She said that her mother felt uncomfortable talking about sexual health and birth control. "That got me questioning why it felt uncomfortable to ask valid questions! Probably because I wasn’t told how to initiate such conversations?” she said. The women also spoke about their work in Aara and providing help to those in need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navya naveli nanda amitabh bachchan abhishek bachchan suhana khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda poses at home, mom Shweta Bachchan knows there's 'nothing better'. See pics

UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 06:26 PM IST
bollywood

Meezaan reveals if there is awkwardness with Navya Naveli Nanda due to link-up rumours: 'It doesn't affect me anymore'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 12:42 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP