Navya Naveli Nanda makes Amitabh Bachchan 'proud', Suhana Khan calls her 'amazing'

Navya Naveli Nanda has made her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, uncle Abhishek Bachchan, friend Suhana Khan and many others proud with her recent interview. The 23-year-old along with the co-founders of Aara Health, Mallika Sahney, Ahilya Mehta, and Pragya Saboo, have appeared on the cover of the Hindustan Times' Sunday feature, HT Brunch, and spoken about women’s health.

Sharing the magazine cover on Instagram, Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "Let’s talk about Women’s Health indeed. Let’s make these conversations easier & the solutions more accessible. Let’s keep talking about it till we dismantle the stigma associated with it. Let’s keep working towards changing the landscape of women’s healthcare because we are only just getting started! Thank you @htbrunch for sharing our story."

The post received love from many, including Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor said, "So proud of you Navya .. love you." Her uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a post featuring the cover on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Well done," tagging Navya and Aara Health's Instagram accounts. Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan commented, "Bravo Aara."

https://www.hindustantimes.com/topic/suhana-khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, called the feature amazing and shared heart-eyed emoji, whereas Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, dropped a string of heart emojis. Sonali Bendre wrote, "So proud of you," followed by a few claps and heart emojis.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor caught on camera by stylist as she does a goofy dance: ‘What is even happening’

Navya and her friends started Aara Health, an online platform, aiming to address women’s health issues. In their chat with HT Brunch, the group of women opened up about the first time they encountered the stigma surrounding women's health.

Navya said that the first time she realised it was when she and Shweta were visiting a gynecologist. She said that her mother felt uncomfortable talking about sexual health and birth control. "That got me questioning why it felt uncomfortable to ask valid questions! Probably because I wasn’t told how to initiate such conversations?” she said. The women also spoke about their work in Aara and providing help to those in need.