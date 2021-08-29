Navya Naveli Nanda poses in white dress, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday drop cryptic comments: ‘Vultures are coming’

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, on Saturday took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of herself. She smiled and posed in a white maxi dress. For the caption of her Instagram post, she only used a dove emoji.

Presumably reacting to Navya’s caption, Shanaya commented, “Vultures are coming,” and tagged Ananya Panday, who, in turn, wrote, “@shanayakapoor02 for the little sparrow,” and added a devil emoji at the end. Navya replied to Ananya, asking her to ‘relax’. In another comment, Shanaya called Navya a ‘little bird’ and added a heart emoji.

Navya, Shanaya and Ananya are close friends. Last month, the three of them enjoyed a girls’ night at Shanaya’s house. As Shanaya posted goofy photos with Navya and Ananya on Instagram, her father Sanjay Kapoor jokingly complained, “There goes my sleep tonight.”

While Ananya is an actor and Shanaya is set to make her debut, Navya has chosen not to join the film industry. She is the co-founder of an online healthcare platform, Aara Health, as well as the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality. She has expressed her desire to eventually become a part of the family business, Escorts Group, which is run by her father Nikhil Nanda.

Even though Navya has made her disinclination towards acting quite clear, she gets requests to enter the film industry. Last month, on one of her posts, a fan commented that she was ‘beautiful’ and should ‘try in Bollywood’. “Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too,” was her response.

Ananya will soon be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s multilingual film Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer. Apart from this, she will star in Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Shanaya, meanwhile, will be launched in Bollywood by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She confirmed the news of her debut with a video but is yet to reveal details of her first film. She has previously worked as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.