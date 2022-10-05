Navya Naveli Nanda serves food, plays dhaak at Durga puja pandal; Shweta Bachchan compliments her frying skills. Watch

Navya Naveli Nanda played dhaak, helped serve food to devotees, and also danced as she visited a Durga puja pandal. Navya shared a glimpse of her Dussehra celebrations with her Instagram followers as she wished them on 'Bijoya Dashami.' Her mom Shweta Bachchan and uncle Abhishek Bachchan were among those who reacted to the video. Also Read| Navya says grandmom Jaya Bachchan ‘would bash a lot of people up’

Navya took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share the carousel-styled video, and captioned it, "Subho Bijoya Dashami… ‘Joys Chat Pata Corner’,” adding a frying pan emoji. The video started with a glimpse of Navya, who was dressed in a white kurta, dancing with others at the puja pandal.

She also played dhaak in another clip, and served chutney in a bowl in another. The video also showed her frying fish in a pan, and ended with a clip of a dog hanging out by the stalls.

In the comments section, Navya's uncle Abhishek Bachchan trolled her video-editing skills and commented, "Mess." Navya replied by challenging him, "You do and send me the reel." Meanwhile, Navya's mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda complimented her cooking skills, writing, "Shubo Bijoya Navya. Dancing and frying rather well, I am sure you made Deedu so so happy."

The mother-daughter duo also had a conversation about the Bengali song Tapa Tini that Navya had added to her video. Shweta Bachchan commented, "Now I’m hooked cannot stop listening." Navya's followers also wished her on the occasion in the comments section. One wrote, “Surprised to see your Bengali culture!! Touched my heart!!”

Navya, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She has chosen to do business as her profession, and also recently launched a podcast What The Hell Navya in which she discusses various topics with her mom Shweta and grandmother Jaya.

