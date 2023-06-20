Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to criticism for kiss with Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru: ‘Shah Rukh continues to…’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently criticised by a section on the internet for his kiss with Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru. Many were uncomfortable with the vast age gap between the two actors. Avneet is 28 years younger than Nawazuddin. (Also read: Reddit reacts to Nawazuddin Siddiqui kissing Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru: 'She is just 21, he's 49')

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars with Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru.

Now, in a new interview, Nawazuddin has addressed the criticism and said that ‘romance is ageless’. He also gave Shah Rukh Khan's example on how older actors still have to show romance on screen because the new generation of actors is ‘useless’.

What Nawazuddin said

Speaking to India Today, Nawazuddin said, “Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in 'ishq' for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’ (useless). They don't know romance.”

Nawazuddin even asked that if not him and his peers, who could possibly do romantic roles. “Everything today happens on Whatsapp, be it love, breakup. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it," he asked.

Reactions to Nawazuddin-Avneet's kiss

Nawazuddin is 49, while Avneet is 21. Many on Reddit were ‘grossed-out' on seeing their kiss in the Tiku Weds Sheru trailer. A person said, "It's so disappointing to see Avneet Kaur, who is just 21, paired opposite someone (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who is 49." One wrote, "Shocking how it's coming from Kangana." Kangana Ranaut is the film's producer.

Nawazuddin on Tiku Weds Sheru

Sharing what made him say yes to the film, Nawazuddin said at the trailer launch, "Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real-life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru, are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character."

Avneet had said, “While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, Tiku Weds Sheru is a pivotal milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana ma'am and Nawazuddin sir. Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience as an actor, I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together, and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching.”

