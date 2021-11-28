Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to International Emmys loss with poem and pics: ‘New York toh chale gaye…'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated at the International Emmy Awards, poured his heart out in a poem. The actor, who was nominated in the Best Actor category, didn’t score the award. The poem, shared in a recent Instagram post, appears to be his response to the loss. The award ceremony was held last week.

“Phoolein mein phool, phool hai gulaab, New York toh chale gaye, bann na paye nawab. Koshish jaari rahegi, adaab,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote in Hindi, an excerpt from which translates to: “Went to New York but couldn’t be the nawab. Will keep trying.” In an another post, Nawazuddin added: “The sun rises in the east and sets in the west... Do whatever you want to, but be the best.”

Nawazuddin, who attended the award ceremony in person in New York’s Great Hall of Casa Cipriani, posted this note:

He was nominated in the Best Actor category for Netflix film Serious Men. Nawazuddin lost to David Tennant for his performance in the drama series Des.

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier this month, Nawazuddin shared his views on content releasing on OTT platforms and the competition between digital productions and big screen cinemas: “There already was a lot of audience on OTT for some years now. Even when the cinemas were functioning properly, people were moving to watching OTT content. The fact of the matter is that achhi cheez jaha ayegi, log usko dekhenge (people will navigate towards a medium which has good content).”

In 2019, the Nawazuddin-starrer show Sacred Games was nominated for the Best Drama Series at the International Emmys. The award was won by another crime show, McMafia, which also featured Nawazuddin in a brief role. At the International Emmys this year, Vir Das’ Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India was nominated for Best Comedy while Sushmita Sen’s Disney+ Hotstar show Aarya competed in the Best Drama category – none of which won.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is best known for starring in the Gangs of Wasseypur series of films and the show Sacred Games, among others. He will next be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, which is being produced by Kangana Ranaut.