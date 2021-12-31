Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he prefers ‘being aloof’ in Bollywood: ‘I don’t have a fake attitude’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is someone who has managed to be an integral part of Bollywood but is hardly seen at the bashes and parties thrown by the tinsel town bigwigs. In a recent interaction, the Sacred Games actor said that he tries to avoid such events because he sees ‘fakeness’ in them.

Nawaz, as he is fondly known, has grown from being an extra in films like Sarfarosh to lead in several Bollywood films. But he still prefers to keep a low profile. “The kind of films I do, I am the same in real life too. My characters have been very realistic. They say that the more local a person is, the more global he is. If you stick to your roots, then every person in the world will like you,” he said while speaking to AajTak.in.

During the interaction, Nawaz also revealed that he abhors fake attitude, which is why he prefers to shun Bollywood parties. He said, “"I do similar kinds of films and my nature is also the same. Neither do I work in fake films nor do I have a fake attitude. The reason for being aloof is that I don't like the stardom and glamour world. I like to live more among ordinary people than attending events or parties of the film industry. I see a lot of fakeness there, which I don't like.”

Nawaz won numerous accolades for his 2020 film Serious Men, including a nomination for Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards. In 2022, he will be seen in five films, starting with Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Tiku Weds Sheru to Adbhut, Sangeen, and Heropanti 2. While he plays the lead role in Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Tiku Weds Sheru, he will be seen in the support cast in the other three films.

