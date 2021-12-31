Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he prefers ‘being aloof’ in Bollywood: ‘I don’t have a fake attitude’
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he prefers ‘being aloof’ in Bollywood: ‘I don’t have a fake attitude’

In a recent interview, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed why he doesn't like Bollywood parties and events.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 07:34 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is someone who has managed to be an integral part of Bollywood but is hardly seen at the bashes and parties thrown by the tinsel town bigwigs. In a recent interaction, the Sacred Games actor said that he tries to avoid such events because he sees ‘fakeness’ in them.

Nawaz, as he is fondly known, has grown from being an extra in films like Sarfarosh to lead in several Bollywood films. But he still prefers to keep a low profile. “The kind of films I do, I am the same in real life too. My characters have been very realistic. They say that the more local a person is, the more global he is. If you stick to your roots, then every person in the world will like you,” he said while speaking to AajTak.in.

RELATED STORIES

During the interaction, Nawaz also revealed that he abhors fake attitude, which is why he prefers to shun Bollywood parties. He said, “"I do similar kinds of films and my nature is also the same. Neither do I work in fake films nor do I have a fake attitude. The reason for being aloof is that I don't like the stardom and glamour world. I like to live more among ordinary people than attending events or parties of the film industry. I see a lot of fakeness there, which I don't like.”

Also read: Nawaz tells Gal Gadot 'mereko murga chaiye' in Netflix's new video. Watch

Nawaz won numerous accolades for his 2020 film Serious Men, including a nomination for Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards. In 2022, he will be seen in five films, starting with Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Tiku Weds Sheru to Adbhut, Sangeen, and Heropanti 2. While he plays the lead role in Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Tiku Weds Sheru, he will be seen in the support cast in the other three films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
nawazuddin siddiqui bollywood
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP