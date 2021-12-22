Hollywood meets Bollywood in hilarious, seamlessly edited Netflix video; Nawaz tells Gal Gadot 'mereko murga chaiye'

Netflix's new video – Netflix India Playback 2021 – has digitally helped Indian stars such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonu Sood, Shehnaaz Gill and more to cross paths with international stars.

The new video features footage from international series and movies such as Lucifer, Squid Game, Money Heist, Sex Education and Stranger Things, and Indian film Mimi, with Indian stars morphed into them.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears as a gangster, meeting Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson from Red Notice. When Gal offers him the golden egg, as seen in the movie, Nawaz instead demands the Wonder Woman star arranges for a different item for him. “Mere ko anda nahi, murga chahiye (I don't want the egg, I want the rooster)." He also appears as player 000 in a scene from Squid Game.

Shehnaaz, on the other hand, doubles up as Lucifer's love interest insert from the series. The famous Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia doubled up as a matchmaker for Otis and Mauve in Sex Education while comedian Tanmay Bhatt turned into a customer of Bank of Spain for the Money Heist edit.

Sonu Sood was seen poking fun at his philanthropic activities in the rewind video. While he appeared in a scene from Mimi, offering to take up the responsibilities of Mimi's child's education, EMI, loans and even vaccination. Shehnaaz was also seen in a scene from The White Tiger, joking about Netflix India's unofficial brand ambassador Radhika Apte missing in action.

The video ended with Sonu turning Messiah for Eleven and the gang from Stranger Things. Watch the video below:

Netflix released a ton of new series and seasons this year. During their Tudum festival, Netflix also announced a number of projects that fans can look forward to in 2022. These include Knives Out sequels, The Gray Man, Stranger Things season 4, The Crown season 5, Ozark season 4 part 1, Never Have I Ever season 3, and The Umbrella Academy season 3 to name a few.