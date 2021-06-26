Neena Gupta delivers her book to Gulzar at his home, asks 'padhoge?'

Actor Neena Gupta is busy promoting her newly launched autobiography, titled Sach Kahun Toh. On Friday, she visited acclaimed writer Gulzar's home to hand deliver a copy.

In the video, Neena Gupta was seen standing outside Gulzar's home, gifting her book to the lyricist. She was seen in a blue and white floral co-ord set of a shirt and pair of shorts. Gulzar was seen in his staple white kurta and pyjamas.

Neena stood at a distance from Gulzar and his house entrance. "Main apni book dene aai hu Gulzar Saab ko. I hope ye padh lein (I am here to give my book to Gulzar Saab. I hope he reads it)," Neena told the one filming the interaction and asked Gulzar "padhoge (Will you read it)?"

Gulzar then calls her close to pose with him and the book. Neena took off her mask for photos and said, "Yeh dekho ye main hu (See, it's me)." She again asked Gulzar, "Padke batana kaisi lagi. Aap theek ho (Read it and let me know how you liked it. Are you well)?" Gulzar told her that he is well and Neena quickly left his home.

Fans were impressed by her sweetness. "Ninu is so cute when she is asking:- padoge?" wrote a fan. Another commented, "Love the way she says Yeh Dekho yeh Main hoo." A commented read, "She is such a sweetheart." Neena's cool outfit and fitness also made fans wonder how she could be 62 years old. "Dang she's 62 or something right," asked a fan in disbelief.

In her autobiography, Neena has written about all the major highs and lows of her career and life. She has talked about making her debut in movie, falling for cricketer Vivian Richards, becoming an unmarried mom, being out of work for a long time and even the second innings of her career after Badhaai Ho.