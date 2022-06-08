Neena Gupta felt she was offered too much money for a recent project, asked her manager 'itne kyu maange'

Neena Gupta, who had to take to social media to ask for work a few years ago, has revealed that she is at a healthy stage of her career where she is being offered diverse roles and good money for work. Neena even said that she was surprised to find out the amount of money she was paid for a recent project and felt that it was too much. Also Read| Masaba Gupta shares vintage picture of Neena Gupta with Mother Teresa on her birthday, adds a warm note

Neena, whose latest release was the web series Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video, noted that her career got revived after she did Badhaai Ho (2018). She said that while earlier she was only offered roles of women in urban settings, her prospects broadened after Badhaai Ho, in which she played a woman who gets pregnant at the age of 52.

When asked if she is paid well for her work now after facing financial issues for many years, Neena told Bollywood Hungama, "I've been offered very good money. In fact, I recently did something and asked my manager how much money I am getting and I was told this much, and I was like 'nahi yaar, ye to bahut jyada hain, itne kyu maange (no, it's too much, why did you ask for it)'. I am very happy."

Asked about how she feels playing diverse roles after being perceived as a 'city girl' for a long time, Neena said, "An actor always wants to do new roles, nobody likes playing similar characters every time. But we have to choose from whatever we are being offered. At this time I am in a position where I am being offered different kinds of roles. Media created this image of me as being a city girl because I wear shorts and skirts, so I got those kinds of roles. But Badhaai Ho changed everything for me, people suddenly realised that I can do these kinds of roles as well-- like that of a middle-class housewife. For the first time in my life, I have the choice to say no to something. Earlier I didn't have this opportunity to say no. I am very happy that I am being offered a variety of roles at this age."

Neena is currently filming for Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. She is also part of Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. She will also be seen in Masaba Masaba, a Netflix original inspired by her and her daughter Masaba Gupta's life in which they play themselves.

