Masaba Gupta shares vintage picture of Neena Gupta with Mother Teresa on her birthday, adds a warm note

Actor Neena Gupta turned a year older on Saturday. On this occasion, her daughter, Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle and dropped throwback pictures. Celebrating Neena’s birthday, Masaba wrote, “I mean, find me a more powerful icon!” (Also read: Masaba Gupta reveals she was judged for eating 'aloo and rice' on a date)

Calling Neena ‘the greatest’, Masaba added, “Happy birthday mom” with several emojis. The pictures feature Neena from her younger days. One of the pictures also features Neena during an interaction with Mother Teresa. There is also an old picture of Neena with Masaba as a newborn baby. Reacting to the pictures, Meiyang Chang commented, “Neena Ji is timeless!”

Neena Gupta's unseen pictures on Instagram.

Masaba is a fashion designer and owns her label, House of Masaba. She is also an actor and her latest work is Amazon Prime Video's Modern Love Mumbai. She is a part of Dhruv Sehgal's story I Love Thane. It also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh. Masaba will be next seen in the upcoming season of her hit Netflix series Masaba Masaba which also stars Neena has her mom.

Neena is basking in the success of Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat 2. In the series, she plays the village sarpanch in the show, co-starring Jitendra Kumar and Raghuvir Yadav. Talking about her upcoming projects, she told Hindustan Times that she has wrapped up shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. The film also has Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana.

She is also a part of Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. “I have done Baa, it’s a feature film by Hardik Gajjar. I also have a short film, initially named Oh My Dog but now it has been changed. I have done a film with Anupam Kher in America called Shiv Shastri Balboa,” Neena added during an interaction.

