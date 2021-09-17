Neena Gupta gives sassy speech after accepting award from Amrish Puri in this vintage video. Watch

Designer Masaba Gupta shared an old video of her mother actor Neena Gupta in which she accepted an award by late actor Amrish Puri. In the video, Neena also delivered a line, seemingly from the 1986 serial Buniyaad.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba Gupta dropped the video in which a young Neena Gupta is sitting on a stage with several other actors. She then got up from her seat and received the award from Amrish Puri. However, when Amrish Puri extended his hand she was about to walk away as she was distracted. Later, she mouthed 'oh' and shook his hands with a smile as the audience laughed.

After she approached the mic, she said, "Kahiye Mr Roshanlal, apna yaara zara khasta haal. Sau ka note zara dijiye nikaal (Hello Mr Roshanlal, I'm in a crunch. Shell out ₹100)." As the audience erupted in applause, a smiling Neena walked back to her seat. Sharing the post, Masaba wrote, "Vintage @neena_gupta - the greatest Video courtesy @notwhyral."

In the video, Neena Gupta wore a navy blue and golden dress, tied her hair back and wore a choker around her neck.

Reacting to the post, Neena Gupta wrote, "Hahaha." Taking to the comments section, Mini Mathur said, "She is the OG of cool." Tahira Kashyap dropped a red heart emoji. Gauahar Khan commented, "She’s amazing…."

On the Instagram post, whom Masaba credited for the video, a fan wrote, "Always savage. Did she quote Buniyaad?" Another said, "@pprriyam i think you are right. Bibi rani of Buniyad." In Buniyaad, Neena essayed the role of Rajjo, the wife of Roshan (Roshanlal). The character was played by actor Mazhar Khan.

Neena Gupta was recently seen in the Dial 100 co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar. She has several films including Shiv Shastri Balboa and Vikas Bahl's Good Bye in the pipeline. She will star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in Good Bye and with Anupam Kher in Shiv Shastri Balboa.