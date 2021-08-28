Neena Gupta asks questions about infidelity in video: ‘Does cheating mean only sexual cheating?’

Veteran actor Neena Gupta said that she does not understand what constitutes cheating. She wanted to know if only getting physical was considered infidelity and asked if dreaming of someone else could also be seen as being unfaithful.

In a video shared on Instagram by Tweak India, Neena said, “Maybe I can ask you a question - ‘what about cheating in your head?’” She continued, “What is cheating? I don’t understand. Everybody has cheated in their heads but that’s not counted as cheating.”

Neena asked if a ‘dream of kissing somebody’ would come under cheating. “Does cheating mean only sexual cheating? If you like somebody and dream of somebody, dream of kissing somebody, is it cheating? So, I don’t know what is cheating,” she said.

Last year, Neena shared a video and gave her own example as she cautioned women not to fall in love with married men. “Do not get involved in all this, do not fall in love with a married man. I have done this before, I have suffered. That’s why I am telling my friends, you all, try not to do it,” she said in the clip.

Earlier this year, Neena became an author with an autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh, in which she talked about her growing up in Delhi, entering the film industry, falling in love with cricketer Vivian Richards, becoming an unwed mother to Masaba Gupta, being out of work for a long time and the second innings of her career.

Neena was last seen in Rensil D’Silva’s Zee5 original film Dial 100 alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar. Her upcoming films include Goodbye and Shiv Shastri Balboa. She will also be seen in the second season of the Netflix series Masaba Masaba with her daughter. She will play a fictionalised version of herself in the show.