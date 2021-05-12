Neena Gupta on essaying role of Amitabh Bachchan's wife in Goodbye: 'I am very intimidated by him'

Actor Neena Gupta, who will be essaying the role of actor Amitabh Bachchan's wife in upcoming film Goodbye, has spoken about her inhibition on approaching the actor as well as excitement on working with him. This is the first time Neena and Amitabh will be seen opposite each other in a movie.

She has said that she is yet to start her scenes with Amitabh, adding that she is 'very intimidated by him'. The actor is currently amid the mountains in her Mukteshwar home where she flew when Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in Mumbai.

"I am very excited to work with Mr. Bachchan. I have shot for only five-six days in Bombay, but then the lockdown happened so I had to return home. I haven't started my scenes with him yet, but I am very intimidated by him. It's like when we are waiting for the short, he would be sitting in a corner and I would wonder should I go close to him, talk to him or no. Should I ask him something or not? It's actually quite a thing and I think slowly things will be fine for all of us," she told SpotboyE.

Speaking on an incident when she went up to Amitabh, she said, "One day I thought why can't I sit with Mr. Bachchan, the other actors are sitting with him and talking. So then I gathered some courage and went and sat next to him but then he got busy on his phone, so I silently sat out there. The thing is it's we, who think that Bachchan will be like this or that, but he is a normal person and I am very happy that I will be working with him."

Both Neena and Amitabh share a mutual admiration for one another. Amitabh had showered praises for Neena in a hand-written note appreciating her performance in the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. Earlier, she was quoted by news agency PTI, "...I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it."

The film recently went on floors and will also star Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye is a Good Co. production and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment.