Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher celebrate Satish Kaushik birth anniversary with his family; Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor also seen

Actor Anupam Kher hosted a special musical event in Mumbai to honour his late friend Satish Kaushik on his first birth anniversary. The actor-filmmaker died last month. His family and friends gathered to remember him with their fondest memories. They also paid moving tributes to him. Also read: Anupam Kher invites late Satish Kaushik to his birth anniversary function Celebs pay a tribute to Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Varinder Chawla/Avinash Kamble)(Viral Bhayani/ Varinder Chawla/Avinash Kamble)

From Rani Mukerji to Anil Kapoor to Sonali Bendre, several celebrities were seen arriving for the event. Actor Neena Gupta attended the event in a white saree. She took to the stage beside Anupam Kher and talked about her late friend.

She said in Hindi, “Kuch bhi keh sakta hai woh. Maine uski jo last film hai Kaagaz 2 usme kaam kia hai aur jab bhi hum milte they, pichle ek saal ki baat hai, we used to say ‘acha we will meet for dinner.' Main kehna chahungi ki bhaiya jo karna hai aaj kar lo. Abhi mereko lagta hai yaar kyu nahi dinner kar li. Jsaise parents ke sath jo baat krni hai kar lo and I miss you. Aaj maine tumhare birthday k liye naye earrings pehne hai. Happy birthday (I worked with him in Kaagaz 2 and we kept on planning for dinner. All I want to say is do whatever you want to do now, don't wait. If you want to talk to your parents, just do it).”

Neena also shared a post on her Instagram. She wrote, “Wherever you’re, we are celebrating your birthday Kaushikan. Happy Birthday…dressed up for you specially #satishkaushik.”

While Anil Kapoor rocked the stage with his dance moves, filmmaker Subhash Ghai also remembered Satish at the stage. Javed Akhtar also shared his thoughts about the late actor.

Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi Kaushik and their daughter Vanshika Kaushik were also a part of the event. They were papped arriving at the venue.

Satish died last month due to a heart attack, a day after celebrating Holi with his friends. He would have turned 67 on Thursday. He was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who delivered memorable performances in films like Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural and Judaai. He last filmed for Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency.

