Neena Gupta recalls choking with 'guilt and shame' after asking for work in Instagram post

Neena Gupta in her recently released autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, opened up about feeling 'shame' after she posted a message on Instagram, asking for work.

Neena Gupta's autobiography was launched by actor Kareena Kapoor on Monday. In the book, the veteran actor has written about the trials and tribulations of her personal and professional lives.

About her viral 2017 post, in which she had written that she is an actor living in Mumbai looking for work, Neena wrote that she was 'choked with guilt and shame' after sharing the post. "The media I could handle; my friends asking me if I was okay, if my life and marriage was okay, I could handle. What was scaring me was my daughter, a widely recognised and famous fashion designer and public figure, Masaba Gupta would say," she wrote, according to NDTV.

To Neena's surprise, Masaba shared her post as well, and wrote that she was inspired. "As I waited for a call or an angry text, expecting yet another lesson in social media, I received a long and beautiful message from my daughter who had shared my post with her followers," Neena added.

"I live in Mumbai and working as a good actor looking for good parts to play," Neena had written in her July 2017 post. Neena also described the incident that prompted her to share the post in the first place, after she met with Zoya Akhtar for a part in Made in Heaven. She said that Zoya's assistant asked if she was staying in Mumbai. "I remember feeling so angry and upset after that meeting. Is this what people think? That I am married and now live in Delhi? Is this why I am net getting any work? I was seething by the time I reached home and did something that was extremely impulsive without running it past anybody," she wrote.

Neena's career got a new lease of life after the success of Badhaai Ho in 2018. She most recently appeared as the titular character in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.