Neena Gupta recalls husband Vivek Mehra's first reaction to her appearance as a 90-year-old in Sardar Ka Grandson

Neena Gupta recently revealed her husband, Vivek Mehra's reaction to her appearance in Sardar Ka Grandson. The 62-year-old actor plays Arjun Kapoor's 90-year-old outspoken grandmother in the movie.

In a recent interview, Neena confessed that she rejected the movie at first, but her manager insisted she should hear the narration. After she heard the script, she changed her mind. During the chat, she revealed that she once showed a picture of herself from the movie to Vivek and he was taken aback by the appearance.

"I had forgotten that I am playing an older (role). My husband once said, 'arre,' I showed him the picture, he said, 'Arre, kya ho gaya teri shakal ko? (What happened to your face?)' Maine kaha (I said), 'Well, I'm an actor,'" she recalled, talking to News18.

Neena and Vivek, a chartered accountant by profession, have been married since 2008. The couple has been spending their time in lockdown together in their holiday home in Mukteshwar.

In the interview, Neena also explained that an older woman wasn't roped in for the role since it would have been difficult for the woman to shoot for long hours. "I didn’t think of 90 or 60, I just asked her one thing—why don’t you take an older person for this role? She (director Kaashvie Nair) said that a real 90-year-old person wouldn’t be able to shoot for long hours. We used to shoot 15-16 hours in cold weather," she said.

The Badhaai Ho actor added that this was the toughest role of her career. "I am willing to do play any age group if the role is good. This is one of the most challenging roles I have ever done and I am really nervous before the release that have I overdone anything? Have I done it right?” she said.

Also read: Sussanne Khan channels her inner baker in lockdown, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra makes a tempting offer

Sardar Ka Grandson, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, will start streaming on Netflix on May 18. The movie revolves around Amreek Singh (Arjun) who is attempting to bring an old house from Pakistan to Amritsar with the hope of fulfilling his grandmother’s last wish.