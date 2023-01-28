Neena Gupta reveals liking Suhana Khan ‘very much’, says she can be ‘trendsetter’

Actor Neena Gupta has said that she feels Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, can become a trendsetter. In a new interview, Neena heaped praise on Suhana and said that she likes her very much. Neena also responded to a question when asked about 'three artists of this generation who impressed' her with their work. (Also Read | Suhana Khan's latest pics in chic outfits get hilarious reaction from Shah Rukh Khan)

Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan. She has two siblings--elder brother Aryan Khan and younger brother AbRam Khan. Suhana has featured in the short film The Grey Part of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimen. She will soon be seen in her debut film, The Archies.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Neena said, "You know who I like very much who could be a trendsetter? It's my personal opinion. Woh abhi tak aayi nahi hai kisi picture mein (She hasn't featured in any film yet). It is Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan. I like Suhana very much, I like her looks, I like her figure and I like her acting whatever I have seen, I mean baat cheeth mein (while talking). I think she could be very good."

When asked about an 'actress who impressed her', among Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, Neena said that 'mereko kisine nahi impress kiya (no one impressed me)'. Later she said, "Kareena is a good actress. Mai bhul gayi thi (I forgot)."

Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. She also has a new film titled The Crew in the pipeline along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project.

Suhana recently wrapped her upcoming movie The Archies, which will mark her Bollywood debut. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will be released on Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

The Archies also marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina also round out the cast of The Archies.

