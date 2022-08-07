Neena Gupta reveals she doesn’t hold a grudge against Vivian Richards: ‘Once you love somebody…’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 07, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Neena Gupta has clarified that she doesn't hate her ex-boyfriend Vivian Richards. She dated him in the 1980s and raised their child, Masaba Gupta as a single mother.
Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta welcomed Masaba Gupta in 1989.
Actor Neena Gupta is quite vocal about her life choices. During a recent interview, she said while she has moved on from her past relationships, she doesn’t necessarily hate her ex-boyfriends. She also hinted at her equation with cricketer Vivian Richards with whom she had her daughter Masaba Gupta, and asserted that she has no hard feelings. Also read: What Masaba Gupta would say when teased about her unmarried parents: 'Your father, your mother are everywhere'

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s. Later, in 1989 Neena welcomed Masaba Gupta whom she raised as a single mother after Vivian who was married at that time, refused to leave his wife for Neena. In 2008, Neena tied the knot with Vivek Mehra in a private ceremony.

Talking about relationships, Neena told Bollywood Bubble, “I believe once you love somebody, how can you hate? You cannot live, you cannot be together. I don’t hate my ex-boyfriends. I don’t hate my ex-husband. Why should I hate?” The actor further added, “Agar koi mereko itna bura lagta hai toh main bachcha use paida karungi kyun? Mai pagal hun kya? (If I hate someone so much, why would I have a baby with them? Am I mad?)” referring to Vivian.

During the conversation, Masaba called her relationship with Vivian ‘great.’ They are seen spending time together in rare pictures shared by Masaba on social media. While her parents are no longer together, Masaba said that Neena never tried to hamper the father-daughter bond. She added, “She (Neena Gupta) never tried to poison our relationship. I am an adult now and I have discovered my own relationship with my father is great. She (Neena) lets me make my own decisions, she lets me make my own judgment and lets me decide what role this person will play in my life.”

