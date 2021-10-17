Neena Gupta says grey-eyed ‘biker’ she saw in college turned out to be Shakti Kapoor later

Neena Gupta has talked about her college life in Delhi in her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. The actor did her graduation from Janki Devi Mahavidyalaya (now Janki Devi Memorial College) which was an all-girls college. She has revealed that one of the two biker boys eyed by her and her friends was none other than actor Shakti Kapoor.

Neena writes in her book, “There were two boys in particular whom all the girls would wait to see every day. They were well dressed, good looking and one of them had eyes that were a unique shade of grey. It wasn't until decades later when I was talking to Shakti Kapoor about my college days that he revealed that he too used to live in WEA and had a girlfriend who went to Janki Devi. ‘I used to come and pick her up on my bike,' he said.”

"We had grown up pretty much all our lives in the same area but had never crossed paths. I also couldn't believe that he was one of the two boys whom all the girls knew, and whose girlfriend we all envied." she added.

Shakti is now married to Shivangi Kolhapure and their daughter Shraddha Kapoor is also a Bollywood actor. The two had eloped to marry against the wishes of their families.

Neena has also opened up about how the girls in her college, including her, were deprived of male interaction. “I'd sigh wistfully and ask myself why I was still single. ‘I’m so much better looking than these girls,' I'd tell myself. ‘Even I should have a boyfriend who comes and picks me up on a bike'," she writes.

Neena went on to join the National School of Drama and eventually became a successful actor in the Hindi film industry. After featuring in films such as Gandhi, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi, Utsav and many more, Neena is now enjoying her second innings in Bollywood with films such as Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Mulk.