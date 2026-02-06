Netflix takes down Ghooskhor Pandat teaser after row, director Neeraj Pandey acknowledges 'causing hurt'

In a statement on social media, Pandey addressed the backlash the Manoj Bajpayee -starrer has received since its first look teaser was launched on Tuesday. “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences.”

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has issued his first statement after his upcoming production, Ghooskhor Pandat , sparked backlash over its title, with many calling it defamatory to the Brahmin community. The filmmaker has defended the title, but apologised for the 'hurt' caused, adding that all promotional material has been taken down.

Pandey, who has produced and co-written the film alongside director Ritesh Shah, apologised for the hurt caused by the title. "We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings." The filmmaker added that all promotional material for the film, including the first look teaser, has been taken down. "In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. I look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon."