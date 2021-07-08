Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Neetu Kapoor birthday dinner: Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor pose together. See pics

Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations brought the entire Kapoor family together for a cozy dinner. She turns 63 on Thursday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Neetu kapoor birthday: Kapoor family gathered together for dinner.

Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 63rd birthday on Thursday and her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, has shared a family picture to wish a happy birthday to her mom. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, among a few others from the family, gathered for dinner to celebrate the occasion. Randhir Kapoor was also present.

In one of the pictures, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor posed with Riddhima, while Karisma's and Riddhima's daughters pose together in another. She also shared a family picture in which everyone, including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, posed with Neetu Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima pose together.
Kapoor family gathered for Neetu Kapoor's birthday dinner.

Riddhima posted a photo of her actor brother Ranbir Kapoor posing with their mom. Neetu can be seen wearing a blue dress while Ranbir seems to be dressed in a black shirt. Riddhima captioned the picture, "Me and mine! Happiest birthday, Ma! We love you so much."

The post garnered thousands of likes on Instagram. Ayan Ali Bangash wrote, "Many many happy returns." Marc J Robinson commented, "Many happy returns of the day Fab photograph." Manish Malhotra dropped smileys on the post while many fans dropped heart emojis. Ujjawala Raut wrote in the comment section, "Happy Birthday to your mom."

Also read: Akshay Kumar reposts hilarious memes on Filhaal 2, calls it 'amazing creativity'

Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the film, which she shot soon after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, last year.

