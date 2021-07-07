Akshay Kumar reposts hilarious memes on Filhaal 2, calls it 'amazing creativity'

Actor Akshay Kumar is enjoying all the memes on his recently released music video, Filhaal 2- Mohabbat. The tragic love ballad is sung by B Praak and stars Akshay with Nupur Sanon.

Sharing the memes on Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit."

Most memes chose their baraat-dancing scene as the template. In it, Akshay is seen dancing but suddenly breaks into sobs. Most were about the disappointments one faces at wedding and another even gave a Bhool Bhulaiyaa twist to B Praak's heartbreak songs.

Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit. 😊 pic.twitter.com/xufUPqglRS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

On Tuesday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared the link to the song. "Filhall, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do...but Filhaal 2- Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours," he captioned the post.

The latest track is a sequel to Filhall, which was released in 2019. B Praak has sung both the songs. Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk is also seen in the second part.

The new music video showed the pain of getting one's heart broken in love. In the video, Akshay Kumar plays a doctor who is sad and crying at the wedding of his love, essayed by Nupur, with Ammy Virk's character.

Before the release of the song, Nupur even visited a gurdwara to seek God's blessings. "Seeking blessings for the entire team of Filhaal 2- Mohabbat," she posted on Instagram Story.

She even expressed her gratitude towards Akshay. "Learnt so much about you sir. About acting and so much beyong acting ...Life. Only and only respect for the person you are. Thank you for being my mentor," Nupur said.

Arvindr Khaira has directed the music video of Filhaal 2.