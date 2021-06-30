Filhaal 2 makes people fall in love, yet again, teaser crosses 7.5 million views in just 3 hours

Akshay Kumar- Nupur Sanon starrer song Filhaal’s popularity refuses to die down. And such is the craze, that the teaser of Filhaal 2, the sequel, has already gone viral.

It has managed to amass a whopping 7.5 million views across platforms, in just three hours of it’s release today. It brings back together the original team this time around too, with B Praak behind the mike, and Jaani penning down the lyrics. And the new addition is Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk.

Filhaal 1 had been a heart wrenching tale of two ex-lovers who meet again in unpredictable circumstances, and long to be with each other. However, it is not possible for them. Filhaal 2 yet again promises to take the viewers on an emotional ride, with Kumar and Sanon’s crackling chemistry leading the show, and B Praak’s moving vocals completing the package.

Kumar shared the teaser on social media and wrote, “Filhaal se Mohabbat karne ka samay kareeb aa raha hai… #Filhaal2Mohabbat Song releasing on 6th July until then enjoy the teaser”

Filhaal 1 had set a lot of records upon it’s release. In July 2020, it stood at number 4 position on the list of Top 10 World’s fastest music videos to reach 300 million views on YouTube. It was also the fastest Indian music video to cross 200 million views.