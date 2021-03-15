Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note: 'Keep inspiring everyone'
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note: 'Keep inspiring everyone'

Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
Alia Bhatt celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday, March 15. On the occasion, Neetu Kapoor took to social media and shared a sweet birthday note for her. Neetu is the mother of Alia's boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

"Happy birthday to the coolest happiest girl I know. Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity n strength. Love you loads @aliaabhatt," Neetu wrote in her post, sharing a picture of Alia from one of her old photoshoots. Alia reposted the picture and said, "Love you too much," along with a few heart emojis.

Neetu posted her birthday note hours after her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, flooded the social media platform with a bunch of Alia's pictures. One of the pictures featured Alia, Riddhima and Ranbir with their moms, Neetu and Soni Razdan. "Happiest bday," she wrote, sharing the photo.

Soni also posted a black-and-white picture of Alia, and wrote, "The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds’ Jawaharlal Nehru. In that case my darling you have a very special mind ... may it bloom and grow forever and may you also always like what you see in the mirror (loved-up emoji) Happy Birthday Sunshine ! Love you to bits and pieces and so much that they don’t have a number for that."

The actor has been busy with work lately. Earlier in the day, she unveiled her first look from the upcoming movie RRR. Apart from the SS Rajamouli film, Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi releasing later this year. This marks her first project with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan, in the pipeline.

