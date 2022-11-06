Neetu Kapoor reacts to paparazzi asking who baby girl resembles more- Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Neetu Kapoor became a grandmother on Sunday after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had their first child--a daughter. The veteran actor was at Mumbai’s Reliance Hospital for much of the day. In the evening, when she exited, she was asked by the paparazzi gathered outside some questions about the baby girl, and Neetu sweetly answered them all. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share the sweetest baby announcement on Instagram

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neetu was clicked leaving the hospital on Sunday evening, hours after daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt confirmed the birth of her daughter via an Instagram post. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Neetu was greeted by photographers just before she was getting into her car. When asked what she wanted to say about the birth of her granddaughter, Neetu replied, “Why do you always ask me all this? What do I say? I am very happy.”

One of the photographers then ask who the baby girl resembles more--Alia or Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu replied, “She is too small right now, just born today. So, hard to say right now but she is very cute.” The actor also gave an update on Alia Bhatt’s health post the delivery. She said, “She is ekdum (totally) first class. Everything is fine.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Alia’s Instagram account had shared the official announcement of the birth through a small note signed by both the parents. The note text read, “And in the best news of our lives : Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!” The note was signed with ‘love love love’ by both Alia and Ranbir. Along with it was aa picture of a lion and lioness with a little cub, cuddling together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April after dating for almost five years. They began dating while working together in the film Brahmastra, which released in September. Earlier in June, Alia caught everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON