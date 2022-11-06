‘What a magical girl she is’: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share the sweetest baby announcement on Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are parents to a baby girl. The actors confirmed the news minutes after it was broken by Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Sunday, November 6. In a post on Instagram Stories shared on Alia’s account and signed by both the new parents, they called it ‘the best news of our lives’. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor become proud parents to baby girl

Alia shared a picture of a lion and lioness with a little cub, cuddling together. The accompanying text read, “And in the best news of our lives : Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!” The note was signed with ‘love love love’ by both Alia and Ranbir.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's announcement post.

Alia was admitted to the Reliance Hospital, Girgaon in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Ranbir Kapoor was by Alia’s side as they arrived at the hospital in their cars. Their family – led by Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor – reached the hospital soon after. Even before the family had confirmed the news, many news portals and paparazzi had announced that they had become parents to a baby girl.

Eventually, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor confirmed it. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Riddhima said, “In France right now, but can't wait to see the newborn! We are all very excited! Mom (Neetu Kapoor) will FaceTime me the minute she sees her.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April after dating for almost five years. They began dating while working together in the film Brahmastra, which released in September. Earlier in June, Alia caught everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy. Alia had shared her pregnancy announcement via an Instagram post featuring an ultrasound that was half-concealed with a heart emoji, and the back of husband Ranbir. The second image featured a lioness nuzzling her partner's face as their cub looked up at them. She wrote in the caption, “Our baby… coming soon.”

