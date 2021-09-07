Neetu Kapoor recalls angry crowd chanting ‘Rishi Kapoor, haaye haaye’, police outside their home: ‘I got damn scared’

Neetu Kapoor, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday, talked about her late husband Rishi Kapoor and how his tweets once stirred up a storm. “I used to get very angry with him,” she said about his tweeting habits.

Once, Neetu recalled, she had not seen what Rishi tweeted. They were temporarily staying in a different house as their home was being renovated. When she went to the Krishna Raj bungalow with some staff members, she saw an angry crowd chanting slogans against her husband.

“There were 300 people on the road, there was a police truck and ‘Rishi Kapoor, haaye haaye (Down with Rishi Kapoor)’ and all that. Maine bola yeh kya ho gaya (I was wondering what happened), I got damn scared,” Neetu recalled. A police inspector came up to her and requested her to tell Rishi to tone down his tweets.

“Mereko itna gussa aaya, maine kaha chalo mere saath (I was so furious, I asked the inspector to come with me) and tell him what is happening here. He should know, tabhi band karenge (only then will he stop),” Neetu said. She came home to find Rishi watching TV and told him that a police inspector wanted to speak with him.

Rishi, however, stumped her with his response as he was informed about the situation. “Guts chahiye (It takes guts), sir,” he said.

Three days later, Neetu found a police officer outside their home and he told her that there was a threat to their lives. Only after that did Rishi tone down his tweets, she said.

Rishi died last year after a two-year battle with cancer. On his birth anniversary last week, Neetu remembered him with an Instagram post. She said that she learnt a lot during their ‘last few traumatic years’, when he was undergoing chemotherapy in New York, about keeping spirits high even during tough times.

“Hope and being strong is what he taught me... Value each day... We all miss him today!!! I can picture how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday!!! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there. Happy birthday Kapoor Saab,” she wrote.