Neetu Kapoor recalls her child artist days with a video from Do Kaliyaan: 'Applied a lot of make up though'

Actor Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday took a trip down memory lane with a video from one of her movies as a child artist. She shared a clip from her 1968 movie Do Kaliyaan on Instagram, in which she played the role of twin sisters.

In the clip, a young Neetu is seen singing Murga Murgi Pyar Se Dekhe as tears rolled down her face. She captioned the post, "#dokaliyan thopoed (applied) a lot of make up though."

Several celebs as well as fans showered Neetu with love in the comments section. Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Cutest !!!!!!" Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane wrote, "so cute Neetu aunty!! Samara gives the same expressions now! haha" to which she replied with a tears of joy emoji. Actor Anjana Sukhani said, "Omg so so so cute."

Replying to a fan who asked, "may I know, how old are u this time? U look sooo cute...", Neetu said, "8 years." Another fan wrote, "One of my favorite movie of yours watched it so many times." A third wrote, "omg ranbir definitely has more of your genes especially the eyes." "Omg how cute u were and still Looove u strong Lady," a fourth fan commented.

Neetu has been giving fans updates about her personal as well as professional life, via her social media account. On April 30, she marked her late husband actor Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary with a black-and-white picture on Instagram.

"All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor," she captioned the picture.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant believes she and her family will not contract Covid-19: 'I have Jesus' holy blood in my body'

Rishi died last year after battling with cancer for two years. On March 25, Rishi's 11th-month prayer meet, Neetu had posted a throwback video also featuring him from their last trip to New York.