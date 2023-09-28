Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wish ‘special human being’ Ranbir Kapoor on his 41st birthday; share pics

Neetu Kapoor has wished her son Ranbir Kapoor on his 41st birthday and shared new pictures. Taking to Instagram, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished him. Both Neetu and Riddhima also wished Rima Jain, Ranbir's aunt, as the two share their birthdays. (Also Read | When Ranbir Kapoor explained why he doesn't have a publicist: ‘PR is the death of an actor’)

Neetu gives glimpse of Ranbir's birthday celebrations

On Instagram Stories, Neetu posted a close-up photo of a table on which two birthday cakes were kept. On one side was a cake next to Ranbir Kapoor and his wife-actor Alia Bhatt's photo frame. The words on the other cake read, 'Happy birthday Raha's papa'. The table was decorated with rose petals. Neetu captioned he picture, "Birthday celebration with my most special (red heart, smiling face with hearts and heart eyes emojis)."

Neetu shares a video of Ranbir and Rima

Sharing an old photo of Ranbir, Neetu wrote in another photo, "Happy birthday (red heart emoji). Feel grateful for this special human being." Neetu also posted a brief clip of Ranbir celebrating his birthday with Rima. In the clip, Ranbir fed his aunt a tiny piece of the cake and gave her a kiss on the cheeks. He said something which made Rima laugh. Neetu captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @rimosky love and hugs (red heart and hug face emojis)."

Riddhima wishes her brother

On her Instagram Stories, Riddhima posted a video collage. It featured her, and Ranbir and also Raj Kapoor. In the first photo, the siblings looked distracted while Raj looked at Riddhima. The other pictures were from the recent years. Sharing the black and white photo, Riddhima wrote, "Happy happiest birthday Rans! May this special day in your life be beautiful, full of love, laughter and happiness! I promise to bug you forever... #reallifetom&jerry #brothersisterlove." She also added a Tom and Jerry gif to the post.

Ranbir's upcoming film

Recently, Ranbir was spotted at the T-series office for Ganpati darshan in Mumbai. He wore an oversized navy blue shirt that he paired with black pants. He added a special touch to his look by sporting a customised cap which had his daughter Raha Kapoor's name on it in pink colour. Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022. They announced their pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, Raha.

Ranbir is all set to come up with Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana and Bobby Deol. The film will hit the theatres on December 1. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal will release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

