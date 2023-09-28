When Ranbir Kapoor explained why he doesn't have a publicist: ‘PR is the death of an actor’

Ranbir Kapoor turns 41 today. Over his decade-plus-long career, the actor has never hired a publicist or a Public Relations manager. Karan Johar, who directed him in the 2016 romantic drama, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, revealed that Ranbir doesn't have a PR or a manager, and manages his dates himself. In a 2012 interview, Ranbir explained why. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh? Fans argue over which actor has shown more range in their careers) Ranbir Kapoor turns 41 on September 28, 2023

What Ranbir said

In an interview to Times Now then, Ranbir had said, “PR is the death of an actor. What happens is when you use PR the wrong way, you start believing it. People who plant articles about themselves or about other people, it becomes a very addictive game. And you start believing that my stardom is dependent only on how many times my face is featured on the cover of a magazine. I think PR is something you have to use intelligently, where your skills are concerned. You use PR intelligently when you're really doing something. And if you don't believe in something… if I'm going to a charity event for a PR thing, the audience sees through it. If you don't believe in something, they'll always see through you."

Ranbir also quoted the example of Salman Khan's charity foundation Being Human. “Like, for example, Salman Khan believes in the Being Human foundation. That's why it's such a big success. That's why people wear Being Human T-shirts. They look up to the man so much because he really believes in it,” Ranbir added in the same interview.

Ranbir's upcoming film Animal

Ranbir will next be seen in Animal, a gangster film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who previously helmed Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy (2017) and its 2019 Hindi remake Kabir Singh. Ranbir will be seen in an alpha-male, intense, action avatar in Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor as his father, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri among others.

Animal is slated to release in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on December 1. A new teaser of the film will be dropped on Ranbir's birthday today.

