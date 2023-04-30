Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima remember Rishi Kapoor on third death anniversary with old pics, Karisma Kapoor reacts

Actor Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband-actor Rishi Kapoor on his third death anniversary. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday, Neetu and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared old pictures with Rishi. (Also Read | Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's precious wedding pic with Rishi Kapoor)

Neetu shared a throwback photo, on Instagram, with Rishi Kapoor from one of their holidays. In the picture, both of them posed together and smiled for the camera. While Neetu opted for a blue top and grey shorts, Rishi was seen in a blue T-shirt and matching pants. Neetu wore dark sunglasses and also carried a bag. Rishi opted for a hat, sunglasses, and a bag.

Sharing the picture, she captioned it, "You are missed every day with all the wonderful happy memories." Reacting to the post, Mawra Hocane posted red heart emojis, Karisma Kapoor dropped folding hands, hibiscus, and yellow heart emojis and Rakesh Roshan shared red heart and hibiscus emojis. Madhoo, Sunita Kapoor, and Farah Khan Ali also posted red heart emojis.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Riddhima shared old pictures with Rishi.

Riddhima posted a picture featuring herself, her daughter Samara Sahni, Neetu, Rishi, and Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Love this picture #family." She also posted a photo of Rishi and herself from when she was a toddler. Riddhima captioned the post, "I miss you every day." Riddhima also shared a photo of Rishi smiling for the camera. She wrote, "And sometimes I just scroll down the gallery, to see you smiling. Love you."

Rishi died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He worked in many films including Bobby, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Chandni, Henna, Saagar, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba, Kapoor & Sons, Mulk and 102 Not Out among many others.

Recently speaking with news agency PTI, Ranbir Kapoor had said, "The biggest thing that happens in an individual's life when you lose one of your parents. That really is something.... Especially when you're nearing your 40s, that's the time when something like this usually happens... But it brings the family closer. It makes you understand life. It makes you value your loved ones, priorities, what matters and doesn't matter."

