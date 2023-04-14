Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's precious wedding pic with Rishi Kapoor: 'My heartbeats'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Friday. The couple is now parents to daughter Raha Kapoor. Wishing them on the occasion, Ranbir's mother shared a precious picture from their wedding ceremony which also had her late husband Rishi Kapoor in the frame. Rishi's portrait was placed at the mandap when Ranbir and Alia took pheras around the holy fire. Also read: Soni Razdan shares Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding pics on anniversary Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as bride and groom during their wedding.

Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Neetu wrote, “Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats (two heart emoticons) Love and blessings," along with folded hands emoji and a nazar amulet. The picture shows Alia and Ranbir as bride and groom, making an offering to the fire during their pheras. A picture of Rishi Kapoor is seen placed beside them, as if the late actor witnessed the ceremony.

Neetu Kapoor wished Ranbir and Alia on Instagram.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished the couple on their wedding anniversary. Sharing a wedding picture of them being showered with rose petals, Riddhima wrote, “Happy 1st anniversary to Raha's Mummy and Daddy.”

Riddhima Kapoor also wished Ranbir and Alia.

Neetu and Riddhima are very fond of Alia Bhatt and always shower her with love on social media. Wishing her on her 30th birthday last month, Neetu had written, "Happy birthday BAHURANI (daughter-in-law). Only love and more love."

Ranbir and Alia had tied the knot last year at their Vastu home in the presence of only close friends and family. They welcomed their daughter in November last year.

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan last year, Alia had talked about how she finds her new family different from her own nuclear family. She had said, “I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing.”

“Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute,” she added.

