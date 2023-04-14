Soni Razdan shares Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding pics on anniversary: "On this day last year my sweethearts...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married a year ago. On Friday, as the couple completed their first year as wife and husband, Alia's mom, actor Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share their wedding photos. Soni also wrote a heartfelt caption along with their throwback pictures as she wished Alia and Ranbir a 'joyous journey' ahead. Also read: Alia Bhatt says motherhood has 'changed the way I look at everything' Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at their wedding last year.

Soni wrote in her caption with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's photos, "On this day last year my sweethearts promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards…" A fan commented on her post, "Happy first year." One more wrote, “Aww, so cute.”

Ranbir and Alia married at their Mumbai home Vastu on April 14, 2022. They wore cream and golden Sabyasachi outfits for the intimate wedding attended by close friends and family. In the first photo Soni shared on Friday, Alia and Ranbir's faces were not visible as they held hands during their wedding ceremony. The second picture showed the actors with folded hands, while the third photo was of them during the pheras (a ritual in Hindu weddings). The last photo was a candid one, showing Alia and Ranbir smiling and looking at each other.

A few months after their wedding, Alia and Ranbir welcomed daughter Raha. The couple had announced Alia's pregnancy in June last year. Alia gave birth to Raha in Mumbai on November 6, 2022. Announcing their daughter's arrival, Alia in an Instagram post had written, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

In December last year, during her first major interview after becoming a mother, Alia had revealed that she was excited to see what the future holds for her. “Motherhood has changed me so much,” she had told Variety, adding, “It’s barely been a month, just over three weeks, but I don’t know about how it’s going to change the way I pick my roles yet because I haven’t gotten to thinking about that.”

