Neetu Kapoor says daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt would rule the house after marrying Ranbir Kapoor: 'Sirf bahu ki hi chale'

Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14. Neetu in an appearance before the wedding said Alia would rule the house after marriage.
Neetu Kapoor wants her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt to rule the house after marrying Ranbir Kapoor.
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 09:52 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Neetu Kapoor is all praises for Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot with her son Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday, April 14. After the wedding ceremony, Neetu shared pictures of Ranbir and Alia on her Instagram account, describing them as her "world." Meanwhile, Neetu also said that she would like her daughter-in-law to rule the house.

Neetu will soon be seen as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors, which will premiere on Colors TV next week. A new promo of an episode has been shared by ColorsTV that shows Neetu talking about Alia Bhatt. According to Neetu's outfit, the episode was shot on Monday, April 11, when she was still denying the reports of Ranbir and Alia's wedding.

The promo started with Neetu's co-judge Nora Fatehi making a pun on the word sass, pronouncing it as 'saas' (mother-in-law)." Nora says, "Aapne sass seekha hai na (you have learned sass right)?" Neetu replies that learning the art of sass and swag is coming in a lot handy for her.

Host Karan Kundrra then hints at reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding saying, "Sass to aa rahi hai because bahu bhi to aa hi rahi hain (she is learning sass because her daughter-in-law is also coming)." Neetu then replies, "Aa gayi hai (She has already arrived)." Karan then asks, "Ghar pe chal kiski rahi hai? Sass (sass) ki ya bahu ki (who rules the house? Mother-in-law or daughter-in-law)?"

Neetu says in response, "Khaali bahu ki. Mai chahti hu ki sirf bahu ki hi chale (daughter-in-law rules the house. I want that only my daughter-in-law rules the house)." Neetu had also showered Alia with compliments a day before the wedding, saying, "She is the best. God bless them, really."

Ranbir and Alia got married at Ranbir's Bandra home Vastu on Thursday in presence of close family and friends. They had been dating for over five years.

