Neetu Kapoor shares family photo featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, calls them ‘my world’

Neetu Kapoor shared a family picture on Instagram, featuring her son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni. The post was captioned, “My world.”

In the photo, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia Bhatt could be seen sitting at a table and posing. Ranbir Kapoor and Samara stood behind them and smiled for the camera.

Riddhima dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans also took to the comments section to show their love. “So happy to see you all together after such a long time,” one wrote. “Kisi ki nazar na lage (May you be protected from the evil eye),” another commented. “The family with the best bonddd,” a third said, while a fourth called them ‘picture-perfect’.

Ranbir and Alia attended Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash together last week. The couple shares a close bond with each other’s families. Neetu and Riddhima are quite fond of Alia and often shower her Instagram posts with love.

Recently, the two families came together to celebrate Alia’s grandfather’s birthday. Ranbir could be seen photobombing Riddhima in one of the pictures. Neetu, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were also seen.

Last year, Ranbir opened up about his plans of marrying Alia in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand. He said that the deal would have been ‘sealed’ had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra. The film, touted to be one of the most expensive films made in India, has been indefinitely delayed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.