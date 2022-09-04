Neetu Kapoor shares unseen photo with Rishi Kapoor on his 70th birth anniversary; Riddhima pays tribute: ‘We miss you'

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo with her late husband Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary. The actor would have been 70 on September 4. Rishi died in 2020 after battling cancer. Sharing a goofy picture with Rishi, Neetu captioned her post, "Happy birthday," and shared a red heart emoji. Many celebs, including Soni Razdan reacted to the photo. Read more: Farah Khan tells Neetu Kapoor 'Rishi ji is coming back' as Alia, Ranbir's child

On Sunday, Neetu shared her photo with Rishi, in which the couple looked happy as they posed for the camera wearing matching black outfits. The late actor is also seen sporting a pair of funky glasses, while Neetu Kapoor wore a colourful feathered party prop around her neck. Many took to the comments section of Neetu’s special tribute. Alia Bhatt’s mother, actor Soni Razdan, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, and photographer Dabboo Ratnani left heart emojis under the undated photo of the couple. Many fans wished ‘happy birthday’ to Rishi with some calling him a ‘legend’.

Here's how Neetu Kapoor wished Rishi Kapoor on the late actor's birth anniversary.

Rishi and Neetu’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday as she remembered her late father. Sharing his photo, she wrote, “We miss you so much especially today but ‘with a cheer, not a tear, in our eye’. Love you, papa.” She added a white heart emoji to her birthday note.

Rishi battled leukaemia (blood cancer) for two years, and died at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on April 30, 2020. He was being treated in New York before he returned to India. He was 67.

Riddhima Kapoor also remembered her late father on his birthday.

Last year, on Rishi Kapoor's 69th birthday anniversary, Neetu had penned a heartfelt note about her time with Rishi in New York and shared, “I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC... how we celebrated when his blood counts were high... we dined shopped laughed... in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food and still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better... hope and being strong is what he taught me... value each day... we all miss him today!”

