Farah Khan tells Neetu Kapoor 'Rishi Kapoor will be coming back' as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's child. Watch

Colors TV dropped a promo of the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Junior on Wednesday. In the promo, Farah Khan is seen telling Neetu Kapoor, that her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, will be coming back as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's child. On Monday, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Also Read: When Rishi Kapoor asked Ranbir Kapoor to 'settle down' and have kids

In the video, show's host Karan Kundrra says, "Neetu ji, dadi banne wali hain. Aap ko hum sabhi ki taraf se badhaiyaan (Neetu ji is going to become a grandmother soon. Congratulations from all of us)." Neetu replies, "Thank you, you know isse achhi news nahi ho sakti (Thank you, there can't be a better news than this)." Farah then says, "I think, mujhe lag raha hai, Chintu ji wapas aane wale hain (I feel Rishi Kapoor will be coming back now)." Neetu replies, "Haan (Yes)."

On Monday, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy by sharing a picture of herself and Ranbir from their sonography session. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” In the photo, a happy Alia is seen looking at the sonography monitor.

Alia Bhatt announces her pregnancy.

Rishi was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and went to New York City for treatment. After a two-year battle with the disease, Rishi died in April 2020 at the age of 68. In an interview with Mid-day in 2018, Rishi talked about how he wished to see son Ranbir's children before his death. He said, "It is high time he got married. I settled down when I was 27, and Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don't have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone."

