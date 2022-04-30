Neetu Kapoor talks about losing Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary, says she had to keep herself 'mentally occupied'

Rishi Kapoor died on this day in 2020 after his two-year-long battle with cancer. Remembering him on his second death anniversary on Saturday, his actor wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor shared posts on social media. Also read: Neetu Kapoor breaks down remembering late Rishi Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors: 'Roz koi unki yaad dila deta hai'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neetu re-shared casting director Shanoo Sharma's Instagram Stories on her page. Shanoo had simply posted a picture of Rishi and captioned it, “you,” along with an infinity sign. Neetu posted it with a heart emoticon and hands joined in prayer emoji.

Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor remembered Rishi Kapoor on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Riddhima also took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable childhood picture of Rishi holding her in her arms, along with a heart emoticon.

Neetu is currently a judge on dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. She recently broke down when a contestant's grandmother shared about her family's connection with Rishi. The woman said that her husband met Rishi in 1974 and the actor always supported her husband. As she sang the song Lambi Judaai in his memory, Neetu turned emotional and was seen fighting her tears.

Reacting to the same, she said, “Rishi ji is not here but I meet someone every day and every day, someone reminds me of him. Everybody has some or the other story with him. Somehow, somewhere, he is still connected to me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neetu shared the video on Instagram on Saturday and talked about “losing a partner”. She wrote, “Today is two years since Rishi ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult and painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied .. Movie and television helped me achieve that. Rishiji will always be remembered and will stay in everyone’s heart forever.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rishi and Neetu's actor son Ranbir Kapoor recently fulfilled his last wish by getting married to girlfriend Alia Bhatt this month. Neetu shared a picture of herself standing with Ranbir during his wedding function and wrote on Instagram, “This is dedicated to kapoor Saab, your wish has been fulfilled.” She also called Ranbir “chote kapoor saab” while sharing a picture of the bride and groom.

Neetu is now making her acting comeback with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film, also starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, is set to hit theatres on June 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON