Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor on Karwa Chauth with a throwback pic: 'Wishing my beauties...'

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and wished actor-daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on the festival of Karwa Chauth. She shared a throwback picture from her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor wedding with Alia on Thursday. (Also read: Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee smiles as she flaunts her mehendi on Karwa Chauth. See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She captioned the post, “Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth (two read heart emojis) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt.” She used the hashtag #myjaans on it.

Her daughter Riddhima dropped heart emojis on the post. One person commented, “Aww it is Alia's first Karwa Chauth.” One of her fans commented, “Your jaans are gorgeous.” Another fan wrote, “Happy Karwa Chauth to both of them.” Other fan commented, “I hope Alia is not fasting" as she expecting her first baby with Ranbir. Many fans dropped heart emojis and extended warm wishes on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neetu Kapoor has two children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with late actor Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor got married to Alia Bhatt in 2022. The couple's family and close friends, including Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, among others, attended the wedding which held at their home, Vastu, in Bandra. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni tied knot with Bharat Sahni in 2006. She met him while studying in London. They have a daughter named Samara.

Neetu along with Ranbir and Alia went out for a dinner on Wednesday. The couple was recently seen together in Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva.

She was last seen in the family drama, JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON