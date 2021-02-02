Neha Bhasin: I have always been targeted just because I am a singer and I like to look sexy

Music, for Neha Bhasin, isn’t restricted to doing playback for films in a studio. She believes in using it to talk about different things, some drawing references from her own life.

The Jag Ghumeya (Sultan; 2016) singer reveals what she means to say by that. “My journey has been topsy turvy. I started out as a pop singer, then pop died down, and I had to dig my feet into Bollywood which is not something I wanted actually. I didn’t know how to do it, I wasn’t trained to be a playback singer. Back in the day you didn’t have auto tune, you had to be a really good singer, music directors wouldn’t let you stand agar aapko gaana nahi aata toh,” she recalls.

Though she managed to enter and make a place for herself, she adds that she never stopped doing or writing her own music. “In 2010 I came out with my own album, I was 10 years younger, going through breakups, so it was still raw. Now as a woman who has come into her own, having done folk music, I actually thought ‘where is my voice as an artiste?’ For years I never had the courage to bring my written songs out. I had so many unreleased English songs. Then I had started singing Punjabi songs, so I started writing in that language, and that’s how Kehnde Rehnde happened,” says the 38-year-old.

Bhagin also mentions some things which happened in the 2020 Covid lockdown, the angst of which she channelised into her song. Even her clothing choices, she reveals, are targeted.

“I started writing it one and a half year back, and during the lockdown, got massively bullied by a certain fandom online. I also feel I have always been targeted just because I am a singer and I like to look sexy. I like to wear a certain clothing, and targeted for that a lot. You see 18-19 year olds walking around in shorter clothes, nobody says anything. Just because I am a singer, I am supposed to be a sati Savitri. This whole angst was coming from there and Kehnde Rehnde happened. We shot it during the lockdown,” says the singer, who released one more song, Tu Ki Jaane.

